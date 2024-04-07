Qatar Tourism Extends Popular Throwback Food Festival For Eid Al Fitr 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism decided to extend the Throwback Food Festival until April 15, adding an additional five days to its month-long run.

The Throwback Food Festival was inaugurated at the beginning of Ramadan as an initiative to bring together families and people to enjoy multinational cuisines and Qatari traditions during the holy month. Following its great success, Qatar Tourism has extended the festival to run through Eid Al Fitr 2024, to allow more visitors to enjoy the culinary and crafts experience for longer.



The festival offers a soothing, fun, and glamorous atmosphere with lighting, tapestry, and cozy seating areas. There are over 15 local, regional, and international restaurants at the festival, which offer several delicious cuisines. Visitors can enjoy different bites and sips in the comfortable outdoor seating in the pleasant weather of spring. The exclusive restaurants include: Beirut Restaurant, Popeye, Sidheeque Juice Stall, Omar Al Khayam, Hargeisa, Palestine Cafeteria, Al Zarka Scene, Orange Kiosk, Baradat Saida, Rex Restaurant, Shujaa Restaurant, Stearling and many more.

The Throwback Food Festival runs daily at Old Doha Port from iftar till suhour.