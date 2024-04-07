Lusail Tram To Expand Operations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) is expanding the service of the Lusail Tram starting this Monday, April 8. It will operate the Pink Line service and all the Orange Line stations.

Ten new Orange Line stations are coming to service: Naifa, Fox Hills South, Downtown Lusail, Al Khayl Street, Fox Hills - North, Crescent Park - North, Rawdat Lusail, Erkiyah, Lusail Stadium, and Al Yasmeen.

All Pink Line stations are to be operated in this phase as well, from Legtaifiya to Seef Lusail - North, except for Al Sa'ad Plaza, which will come to service later. The Pink Line service in operation will include 10 stations. By so doing, the number of new stations to come to service rises to 14, taking the total number of operational stations in Lusail Tram to 21.

Lusail Tram service runs seven days a week with the same service hours as the Doha Metro: Saturday through Wednesday from 5:30am to 12midnight. On Thursdays, the service runs from 5:30am to 1am and on Fridays from 2pm to 1am.

With the Pink Line service and Orange Line stations coming to service, the public will be able to use the tram to travel directly to several areas and destinations in Lusail, including Al Seef, the Crescent Park, Lusail Boulevard, Al Maha Island, and others, as well as connect to the Metro network via Legtaifiya Station.

This comes in consistent with MOT's plans of providing an integrated, sustainable, ecofriendly, and multimodal public transit system.