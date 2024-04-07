Some 200,000 Perform Isha, Tarawih Prayers At Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Occupied Jerusalem: Some 200,000 thousand Palestinians performed the Isha and Tarawih prayers in the Al Aqsa Mosque, despite the restrictions and constraints of the Israeli occupation.

This year, during the month of Ramadan, the Israeli occupation authorities imposed additional restrictions on those arriving to Al-Aqsa Mosque, and thousands have set up their Ramadan tents in the corridors of Al-Aqsa to perform the Sunnah of Itikaf in the last ten nights of the month.

The occupation police deployed about 3,000 personnel in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Old City.

The Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem had previously announced that 120,000 worshipers performed the last Friday prayer of the month of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque, while the Israeli occupation forces prevented thousands from reaching the mosque to perform the prayer.