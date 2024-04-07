Katara To Host 50 Activities During Eid Al Fitr

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation, Katara, will host various activities during the four days of Eid Al Fitr from 3pm to 9pm.

H E Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Sulaiti, the Katara CEO, announced via his platform on "X" that the venue will organise 50 activities as part of the Katara Festival for Eid al-Fitr.

These events will take place along the Katara Corniche and Wisdom Square. Katara has prepared to welcome Eid al-Fitr through all its facilities and squares, as it is a family destination at all times, especially during holidays where families find various entertainment and relaxation facilities including beaches, hills, diverse restaurants, and cafes across the entire cultural village.

Meanwhile, Katara will witness the launch of the“Heritage, History & Modernity” Exhibition next Wednesday, organized in collaboration with Qatar Philatelic & Numismatic Center, under the Ministry of Culture.

Additionally, H E Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Sulaiti inaugurated the "Sudan: Land of Colors 2" exhibition by artist Noor Al-Hadi, held at the Qatar Fine Arts Association headquarters. The exhibition will continue until April 20.

This exhibition follows the success of the first edition by Noor Al-Hadi, showcasing vibrant colors in Sudan and its intricate details, reflecting the strength of national unity among the Sudanese people despite all challenges. The artworks also depict the significant diversity in Sudan, from north to south and from east to west, in terms of culture, dialects, and traditions.