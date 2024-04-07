Moroccan Protesters Denounce 'Massacres' In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Casablanca, Morocco: Thousands of people protested in Morocco's commercial capital Casablanca late on Friday against "massacres" in the Gaza Strip and against the country's normalisation of ties with Israel.

The demonstrations were held to mark the last Friday in the holy fasting month of Ramadan, and Quds (Jerusalem) Day when annual rallies in support of the Palestinans are held around the region.

"Normalisation is a hoax!" and "Down with the occupation!", protesters chanted in Casablanca, with the war in Gaza about to enter its seventh month.



Moroccan protesters take part in a demonstration in solidarity with Palestinians following Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day, a commemoration in support of Palestinian people on the last Friday of the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan, in the city of Casablanca early on April 6, 2024. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

"We came to say 'no' to the barbaric massacres Israel is committing against Palestinians, to the destruction in Gaza... and to the silence of the Arab states," protest organiser Mohammed Riahi told AFP.

According to the health ministry in Gaza Strip, at least 33,091 people have been killed in the territory during the war.