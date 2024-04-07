Qatar SC, Al Shamal Coaches Eye Match Points

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar SC coach Helio Sousa Al Shamal coach Poya Asbaghi spoke to the media ahead of their 2023-2024 season Expo Stars League Week 20 match, slated for Saturday.

"We have turned the chapter of the last match against Al Wakrah and are looking forward to the next match against Al Shamal, and we hope that we will succeed in achieving victory," Qatar SC coach Helio Sousa said.

"We have to provide a good performance that enables us to achieve the result we seek and start the match in a strong manner similar to what we did against Al Wakrah, but the most important thing is to continue with that strong performance until the end of the match," he said.

"The Al Shamal match will be difficult because they are a good team, but I am confident in the ability of Qatar SC players to win and collect three points," Sousa added.

For his part, Al Shamal coach Poya Asbaghi said that the match is not going to be easy.

"We are looking forward to winning, getting the three points and continuing the victories in order to advance in the league table and move away once and for all from the danger zone and the relegation struggle," he said.

"We will do our best to achieve victory and we realize that the game will be difficult against a strong team that is also looking to stay away from the danger zone, and therefore it is necessary that we fight in order to achieve our goal, which is to win and get the three points, he added.

"The competition has intensified in the league with only four matches remaining and that is between the teams, whether those competing for the title or those struggling to escape relegation, or even the teams in the middle of the table," said Asbaghi.