Huawei Qatar Honours Outstanding Students At ICT Competition Awards Ceremony

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Huawei, organised an award ceremony to honour the winners of the national and regional Huawei ICT Competition 2023-2024 Middle East and Central Asia (ME &CA).

The event, which took place in Mondrian Doha, was attended by several officials from the Ministry along with deans and professors from the respective universities to celebrate the achievements of the winners in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector.

Commenting on the occasion, Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education at the Ministry, Dr. Hareb Al Jabri, said:“The ICT Competition serves as a vital platform for students to showcase their skills and creativity. We commend Huawei for their efforts in nurturing ICT talent and look forward to continued collaboration in advancing education and technology in Qatar.”

The CEO of Huawei Technologies LLC, Alex Zhang also expressed his delight in the successful run competition by saying,“We are thrilled to witness such remarkable talent emerging from Qatar and are proud to support their journey in the ICT field. This competition is a testament to the incredible potential of young minds and reaffirms our commitment to fostering innovation and excellence.”

As the global leader in the ICT field, Huawei is hosting its seventh edition of the Flagship Talent Development initiative, which commenced in 2017. As per its data, more than 27,500 students from over 600 universities across 21 countries ME & CA engaged in the competition, showcasing their skills and innovative prowess.

For this year's competition, students from esteemed institutes including Qatar University, the University of Doha for Science and Technology, the Community College of Qatar, Hamad Bin Khalifa University, and Lusail University took part.

ICT competitions are held in order to foster innovation among the students from different universities and to elevate and advance their skill sets. Huawei constantly commits to encouraging the next generation of ICT professionals, equipping them with the tools and knowledge essential for success in the digital era through these initiatives.

The first place in the Regional competition held in Bahrain last December was clinched by the exemplary Cloud team from Qatar. The team consisted of Hadieh Abdulmajeed, Mohamed Mouemel Abdallahi (Qatar University), and Saba Wynne (University of Doha for Science and Technology)

As a testament to their excellence, the Cloud team from Qatar has earned the privilege to represent the country in the upcoming finals of the Huawei Global ICT Competition. Scheduled to take place in Shenzhen, China in May, this prestigious event will bring together top talents from around the world, providing a platform for networking, learning, and collaboration on a global scale.

This year, the National prize for the Network Track went to the team that consisted of Ali Al Mehaizaa (Community College of Qatar), Amna Khatoon, and Saad Ahmad Khan (University of Doha for Science and Technology).