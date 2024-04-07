Registration For Heritage Crafts Preservation Programme Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Social Development and Family announced the start of registration for those wishing to participate in the programme for preserving heritage crafts (Sadu), which will start on April 22 and run for two months.

The programme aims to preserve traditional crafts and protect them from extinction, and to train those wishing to learn the traditional Sadu craft and its basic skills.

Director of the Family Empowerment Department at the Ministry Fatima Al Nuaimi said that the programme aims to train and transform the trainee from a consumers into professional craft owners.

At the end of the programme, outstanding trainees will join designers from the Qatar Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Design, Fashion, and Technology (M7), in order to craft pieces and designs such as jewelry, clothing, and abayas, or home furniture, she said.