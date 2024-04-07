NAISAK Student Is Highest Achiever In French Language

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Nord Anglia International School (NAISAK), a leading international school in Al Khor, renowned for helping their students achieve beyond their perceived boundaries, announced that one of its students has achieved the top result in Qatar in their French examinations.

Yyah Adriana Mendoza Saguinsin (Adriana), a dedicated and talented Year 12 student of NAISAK, has demonstrated exceptional proficiency and mastery in the French language, securing the highest score in the nation. This outstanding accomplishment not only reflects Adriana's dedication to academic excellence but also underscores the exceptional quality of education provided at NAISAK.

The rigorous French examination, renowned for its challenging standards, serves as a benchmark for linguistic competence and cultural understanding. Adriana's remarkable achievement highlights not only their linguistic prowess but also their deep appreciation and understanding of the French language and culture.

“We are immensely proud of Adriana's exceptional achievement in attaining the highest result in the country in French examinations,” said Jamie Hughes, Principal of NAISAK.

“This accomplishment is a testament to Adriana's hard work, determination, and passion for learning. It also reflects the commitment of our school to nurturing academic excellence and fostering a culture of intellectual curiosity and achievement. As Adriana embarks on her future endeavors, we are confident that she will continue to make significant contributions to her chosen field and bring further honor to themselves and as an alumna of NAISAK.”

The success of Adriana serves as an inspiration to their peers, faculty, and the entire NAISAK community, reaffirming the school's mission to empower students to excel.

Adriana's achievement not only brings pride to NAISAK but also reinforces its reputation as a center of excellence in education in Qatar.