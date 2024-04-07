Bein Celebrates Eid With Curated Content And Huge Savings Offer

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: beIN MEDIA GROUP (beIN), the leading sports and entertainment network, is promising both new and existing subscribers across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) the chance to save big while accessing a vast array of premium content, including a host of curated programming in celebration of Eid Al Fitr.

Throughout Eid, beIN will broadcast everything from Hollywood blockbusters to gripping sports action, heartwarming Eid programming to stunning documentaries. With a programming list featuring 89 channels, dedicated packages, and online streaming of all the biggest games, championships, and entertainment, beIN's schedule for April ensures high-quality content for all the family.

Moreover, between April 7 and 15, subscribers to beIN's special Eid Offer will receive either a complimentary beIN set-top box or up to three months of free subscription. The offer includes access to the network's entire Eid schedule, including 57 Seconds and Gran Turismo on beIN MOVIES 1 PREMIERE and three days of family-friendly Eid favourites on STAR MOVIES.

On beIN DRAMA, four Arabic plays: Ganas Khytan, Bye Bye London, Morahig Fe Elkhamsen, and Ala Haman Ya Fr3on will air during Eid. For beIN's younger audience, JEEM TV includes three days of phone competitions and engaging conversations as part of Akbala Aleid S4 LIVE, as well as Maya the Bee 3 and Conni: Secret of Mau the Cat, and on Baraem, children can enjoy the friendly animation In the Forest of Huckybucky on the second day of Eid.

April also sees many of the world's most popular football competitions edge closer to deciding their respective titles.

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals take place on April 9-10 and 16-17, while CAF Champions League semi-finals are set for April 19 and 26.

In the Asian Champions League, UAE's Al Ain face Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal in final-four double-header on April 16 and 23, and there are a host of decisive matches in the English Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and La Liga – including El Clasico on April 21. Add to that two Formula One grands prix from Japan and China and beIN proves itself once more as the home of sport in the MENA region.