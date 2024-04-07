Aster DM Healthcare Qatar Spreads Joy With SMILE Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In the spirit of Eid Al Fitr, Aster volunteers held the SMILE campaign which is done every year to bring joy and celebrations to the lives of deserving children.

This year, Aster hosted a special outing for the children of HOPE Qatar. HOPE Qatar is a Special Needs Education Institute in Qatar having started operations in 2005.

The day began by taking the children to Al Asmakh Mall to FunVille where they could play all the game of their choice. Here the children enjoyed a vibrant and stimulating play space. Laughter and smiles filled the air as they explored the various activities and games.

Following their playtime, the students headed to MAX clothing store within the mall, for a fun-filled Eid shopping experience.

The Aster volunteers helped the children to buy the clothes each of them loved. The Landmark Group generously provided each child with a gift voucher adding to the excitement of the day along with access to funville.

Aster DM Healthcare Qatar reaffirmed its commitment to promoting inclusivity and social well-being for all members of the community, including those with autism. Aster DM Healthcare Qatar's initiative serves as a heartwarming example of how businesses can play a positive role in supporting special needs people and their families.

“We are delighted to have partnered with HOPE Qatar and Landmark on this special day,” said Kapil Chib, COO of Aster DM Healthcare Qatar.

“We believe that every child deserves the opportunity to participate in fun activities and social interactions. This outing was a small way for us to show our support and celebrate the unique abilities of children with autism.”

The event was a heartwarming success, bringing joy and laughter to the children of HOPE Qatar. It serves as a positive example of how businesses and organisations can play a role in creating a more inclusive society for all.