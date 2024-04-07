Shantiniketan Indian School Holds Orientation For Parents

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A Parent Orientation Session of the Pre-Primary Section of Shantiniketan Indian School (SIS) held on April 2 was a resounding success, marking a significant step in fostering a strong partnership between parents and teachers.

The event commenced with a solemn prayer by Mohammed Ansar, followed by an enthusiastic presentation by Noora, conveying the essence of SIS mission and vision in a child-friendly manner.

The session provided valuable insights into the kindergarten programme, with Mehjabeen Hasan delivering a comprehensive overview of its objectives and methodologies. The delightful mother teachers were formally introduced, offering parents a glimpse into the nurturing team guiding their children's early education journey.

Kavitha Solomon meticulously elaborated on the curriculum framework, emphasising the structured learning approach adopted for holistic development. Anees Unnisa discussed the assessment structure, highlighting the school's commitment to continuous and comprehensive evaluation for individual growth.

SIS Counsellors Faheema and Reshna addressed common developmental milestones and potential challenges children may face, providing valuable information on social-emotional development, cognitive growth, and academic progress. Abdul Hameed, the operational manager, emphasised SIS culture and policies, urging parents to adhere to school norms and procedures.

Principal Rafeeq Raheem underscored the paramount importance of parental involvement in shaping their child's educational journey, urging active collaboration with the school. Rasmiya concluded the session with heartfelt thanks to parents for their enthusiastic participation, reaffirming the school's commitment to nurturing each child's potential.

The event received an overwhelmingly positive response from parents, reflecting their strong engagement and enthusiasm for our school community. The Parent Orientation Session encapsulated a purposeful endeavour aimed at empowering both parents and teachers to contribute meaningfully to the educational journey of young learners.