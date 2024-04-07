HIA Further Expands Into Southeast Asia With Garuda Indonesia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the partnership of Qatar Airways, Hamad International Airport (HIA) announced the commencement of daily flights from Jakarta to Doha by Indonesian airlines 'Garuda Indonesia', further enhancing connectivity between Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Starting from April 4, the flight from Soekarno–Hatta International Airport (CGK) to Hamad International Airport (DOH) operates daily in a 393-seater Boeing B777-300 aircraft. This strategic partnership with Garuda Indonesia complements HIA's existing extensive network in Southeast Asia through its national carrier Qatar Airways, which operates three daily flights to Jakarta, three daily flights to Bali, and three weekly flights to Medan. The operation also reflects the significant increase in flight frequency between Qatar and Indonesia.

Sujata Suri, HIA Senior Vice President of Finance & Procurement, said:“The collaboration with Garuda Indonesia marks a pivotal moment in Hamad International Airport's strategic expansion into Southeast Asia. Welcoming Garuda Indonesia to Doha not only strengthens Hamad International Airport's position as a global aviation hub but also deepens ties with the Southeast Asian travel industry. This partnership highlights the airport's commitment to fostering mutually beneficial alliances that drive economic growth, enhance connectivity, and position it as the preferred gateway between Southeast Asia and the Middle East.”

Meanwhile, Irfan Setiaputra, Garuda Indonesia President & CEO, said:“We are very pleased to be able to add Doha to our extensive global network. There are strong business, tourism, and cultural ties between Indonesia and Qatar, and we believe this new service will further boost those activities between the two countries while offering easier access for travellers from Qatar to Indonesia, which is now one of the fastest-growing economic centres in the world.

“This new route marks a significant milestone for Garuda Indonesia as the national flag carrier of Indonesia, providing our passengers departing from Jakarta as the main hub of Indonesia with a convenient gateway to the largest city and financial hub in the Gulf area.

This direct flight between Jakarta and Doha is also expected to attract Qatar tourists to explore other leading tourist destinations from Jakarta as the main gate to Indonesia's exotic destinations.”

Garuda Indonesia joins Malaysia Airlines and Philippine Airlines as the third airline from Southeast Asia to operate at HIA, expanding connectivity between the region and Qatar.

The introduction of this new flight is expected to stimulate travel demand and bolster trade relationships between Qatar and Indonesia. As Indonesia continues its rapid economic growth trajectory, poised to become the sixth-largest economy globally by 2027, this partnership will play a crucial role in facilitating business and tourism exchanges.

Since its inauguration in 2014, HIA has consistently demonstrated its innovative approach to air service development, facilitating the seamless establishment of numerous airline routes to and from the airport. This commitment aligns with Qatar's dedication to enhancing its tourism offerings in accordance with Qatar's National Vision 2030. By continuously transforming the aviation industry with pioneering experiences,HIA continues to provide memorable journeys for all passengers.