Apparel Group's Brand Dune London Unveils Spring, Summer Wedding Collection

Doha, Qatar: According to the fashion industry's most illustrious wedding planners, couples are being more creative when it comes to planning their big day.

With traditional formats making way for more bespoke ceremonies, The Dune London Wedding Collection has been designed to meet the needs of the modern bride. Whether you're saying“I do” on a beach or tying the knot in a country manor, discover a unique selection of bridal styles.

From fairy tale heels to timeless flats and contemporary trainers, the Wedding Collection has been designed to complement every bride's personal style. Exquisitely handmade using white gloves for extra care, must-have profiles include an elegant leg-tie sandal, a diamante tubular strap wedge and a lace kitten heel slingback.

Whilst a focus on bespoke, decorative details such as blossoming flower corsages, sea pearl-adorned vinyl and intricate floral sequin embellishment continue to deliver that something special.

With a focus on quality craftsmanship and attention to detail, Dune London's in-house design team have updated this season's cascading jewel-encrusted Meridians and Auras heels with an ornate stargasing design; incorporating statement aurora borealis crystals and glittering rhinestone shooting stars to create a burst of sparkle when walking down the aisle.

Latex and memory foam sock linings cushion the foot for added support and balance, ensuring no bride has to forgo comfort over style on her special day. Not forgetting the bride's something blue, an elegant cobalt jewel is discreetly placed on every sole.

For the perfect finishing touch, discover a range of coordinating clutch bags featuring opulent pearl, crystal and floral sequin detailing, alongside clip-on jewels designed to transform a pair of classic courts.

With a comprehensive collection of formal men's styles for grooms and guests, Dune London is the ultimate destination for the entire wedding party.