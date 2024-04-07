Souq Al Wakra Hotel Introduces Eid El Fitr Offers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Souq Al Wakra Hotel, the astonishing beachside property nestled in the historic Al Wakra Souq and the perfect sanctuary for patrons favouring peace and tranquillity, revealed its stay and brunch offers on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr Al Mubarak.

The newly introduced offers aim to share the local communities their celebrations during this blessed occasion, by offering them the opportunity to enjoy the best upscale services and explore the warmth of local hospitality and spend an unforgettable time with their loved ones.

This Eid, Souq Al Wakra Hotel seeks to provide a distinctive experience characterised by elegance and tranquillity, allowing guests to enjoy a world of prosperity and luxury and indulge in ambiance of opulence and splendour, through the special stay offer for two people including breakfast buffet, starting from April 9 until 20.

During the first day of Eid, Emshoot restaurant provides the opportunity for gourmet to enjoy a lavish alfresco BBQ and savour the most delicious Asian and international flavours, in addition to succulent Azerbaijani dishes from 6:30pm until 10:30pm.

On the second and third days of Eid, guests will be able to savour the most delicious cuisines, prepared by the talented and skilled chefs, at the indoor lounge or the outdoor terrace overlooking the sea of“Jarnen”, the hotel's Mediterranean all-day dining restaurant. With fragrant spices, fascinating flavours, and vibrant colours, the Eid brunch will include a selection of delicious soups, baked goods, cold and hot appetizers and mezzeh, various assortment of salads and a rich selection of oriental and international dishes, in addition to the live BBQ station grilling the best premium meats, starting from 12:30pm until 3:30pm.

Furthermore, during Eid days, guests and visitors of Souq Al Wakra Hotel will be able to enjoy the mesmerising daily fireworks show starting 8:30 pm.

For bookings and inquires call +97444287888 or email [email protected] .