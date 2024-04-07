Lulu Hypermarket Unveils 'Eid Savers' Promotion

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As the joyous occasion of Eid approaches, LuLu Hypermarket announced the launch of its much-awaited 'Eid Savers' promotion, set to run until April 15.

This exciting promotion aims to delight customers with irresistible deals and savings across a wide range of products, ensuring customers can celebrate the occasion in style.

From delectable chocolate treats to premium cuts of meat, and from the latest wardrobe essentials to luxurious accessories and perfumes, the 'Eid Savers' promotion has something for everyone. With the gifting aspect of the celebrations in mind, customers can also enjoy special deals on electronics, mobiles, home accessories, and more.

Additionally, to elevate the festive spirit, a special promotion on fresh food, nuts, and chocolates will be hosted, enhancing the shopping experience for all patrons.

The inauguration ceremony of the 'Eid Savers' promotion took place at LuLu Hypermarket, Lulu Abu Sidra Mall, with guests including Faheed Al Shammari, a renowned Qatari social media influencer, alongside Shaijan MO, Regional Director of LuLu Hypermarkets, and Shanavas P, Regional Manager of Lulu Hypermarket Qatar, among other dignitaries and media personnel.

As part of the Eid festivities, LuLu Hypermarket is also hosting the 'Toy Carnival' promotion, where customers can avail themselves of incredible discounts on a diverse range of toys, including popular brands such as Hasbro, Nerf, Barbie, Lego, Disney, and many more. From bicycles to ride-on cars, and from educational toys to action figures, there is something for every child to enjoy.

To further enhance the shopping experience, LuLu Hypermarket has organised engaging activities for children, including block building sessions, toy-related workshops, lively mascot shows, and captivating juggler performances. These activities are designed to create a fun and interactive environment for families while they explore the wide selection of toys available.

Furthermore, fashion enthusiasts can partake in the 'Half Pay Back' Promotion, which offers unbeatable deals on a wide range of international fashion and footwear brands. Additionally, ladies' bags and baby accessories are included in the promotion. Customers can instantly receive a QR100 gift voucher with purchases worth QR200, making it a must-visit shopping event for fashion aficionados of all ages.

For those unable to visit the physical store, LuLu Hypermarket is also ramping up its online shopping offers. Shoppers can visit luluhypermarket to avail of the same fantastic deals and discounts from the comfort of their homes.

Additionally, the LuLu Happiness Loyalty Program offers an additional 10% discount on selected categories, making this Eid season even more rewarding for shoppers. Don't miss out on the chance to indulge in a delightful shopping experience and create cherished memories this Eid with LuLu Hypermarket's 'Eid Savers' promotion.