642 Mosques, Grounds To Host Eid Al Fitr Prayers At 5:32Am

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Mosques Management Department at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has prepared 642 mosques and open grounds for Eid Al Fitr prayers.

The Eid Al Fitr prayers will be held at 5:32am. To accommodate a maximum number of worshippers, more than one place has been prepared in each area.

Freej Bin Mahmoud will have four mosques and prayer grounds at Al Marikhat Mosque, Jaafar bin Abi Talib Mosque, Mosque No. 172 and Eid Ibn Mahmoud prayer ground, west of Mosque No. 65.

Eid Al Fitr prayers will be held at three places in Freej Bin Omran - Sarah bint Saqr Hammam Al Abdullah Mosque, Muhammad Jaber Abdullah Al Jaber Mosque and Sultan Nasser Tawar Al Kuwari Mosque.

Freej Bin Abdul Aziz will have four places - Mosque 153, Imam Al-Nawawi Mosque, Mosque 150 and Juwayriyah Bint Al-Harith Mosque.

Six mosques and grounds have been designated for Eid Al Al Fitr prayers in Al Sadd. They are plot of land east of Bilal bin Rabah Mosque 837, Sheikh Nasser bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Ahmed Al Thani Mosque, Khalifa Abdullah Mohammed Al Attiyah Mosque, Sheikh Jassim bin Fahd bin Jassim Al Thani Mosque, Muhammad Abdulaziz Al Mana Mosque and a private mosque.

Al Doha Al Jadeeda will have three designated places for Edi Al Fitr prayers - Abdullah and Muhammad Qaid Al Qaid Mosque, Ibn Hazm Mosque and Jaber bin Abdullah Mosque.

Issa Ali Issa Al Mannai Mosque, Abdullah bin Al Zubair Mosque, Fadel Jaham Nihab Al Jaham Al Kuwari Mosque and Al Farouk Mosque adjacent to Qatar Petrol Station have been designated for Eid Al Fitr prayers in Al Duhail.

There are five places in Al Thumama including Mosque 1300, Ismail bin Ali Al Emadi Mosque, Salem Jaber Hassan Al Hassan Mosque, Samaan Bin Joaan Al Fahid Al Hajri Mosque and Al Thumama Eid Prayer ground, next to Mosque 1121.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Ahmed Ali Al Thani Mosque, Bangladeshi School, Dar Al Salam Complex Mosque and Jasmal Darwish Center Eid Prayer Ground will host Eid Al Fitr prayers in Abu Hamour.

Eid Al Fitr prayers will be held at two places in Al Dafna - Ibrahim Al Khalil Mosque (peace be upon him) and City Center Mosque.

Two mosques in Hamad International Airport (HIA) area will host Eid prayer - Staff Village Mosque at Hamad International Airport and the main mosque at Hamad International Airport.

Ain Khalid will have 14 mosques and prayer grounds for the Eid Al Fitr prayer. Eid congregations will be held at nine places each in Madinat Khalifa and Mesaimeer.

As many as 26 mosques and prayer grounds have been prepared in Muaither north and south. Industrial Area will have 12 mosques and grounds for Eid Al Fitr.

As many as 18 and 15 places have been designated for Eid Al Fitr prayers in Al Wakrah and Al Wukair respectively.