Qatar Ensures Right To Health For All Residents: Al Kuwari

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is celebrating World Health Day, which falls on April 7 each year. This year's theme is 'My Health, My Right.'

Qatar is recognised as a leader in guaranteeing the right to health. The country's permanent constitution emphasizes the state's commitment to public health, mandating the provision of means to prevent and treat diseases and epidemics.

Based on this, Qatar has established a strong and globally recognised healthcare system centred around the importance of comprehensive health coverage for all community members.

Minister of Public Health H E Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari highlighted Qatar's commitment to ensuring the right to health for all residents.

The state provides high-quality healthcare services, ensuring individuals receive the care they need whenever and wherever required. This approach is in line with Qatar's National Vision and health strategies, which aim to promote and achieve sustainable development goals. She added,“Under the wise directives of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the healthcare system has undergone significant and important development to meet the population's health needs, especially in light of high population growth rates. All while adhering to the highest standards of quality in healthcare. This included a significant expansion in health facilities and infrastructure, competent workforce, and intensified focus on developing health services and technologies.”

The Minister of Public Health, also mentioned,“The significant progress in the healthcare system and cooperation with all sectors of the country played a crucial role in the efficient response to the global health challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, where Qatar recorded one of the lowest mortality rates from the pandemic in the world.

“The development of the healthcare system and its advanced services also contributed to the success of major sporting events, notably the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the Asian Cup Qatar 2023, which were among the healthiest sports tournaments. In cooperation between the Ministry of Public Health and local and international partners, both tournaments created a lasting legacy for health and sports.”

The Minister of Public Health, added,“Following the 'Health in All Policies' approach adopted by the Ministry of Public Health as part of the Second National Health Strategy, joint efforts were made among all state sectors and the community to promote health and equity for all residents. One of the achievements of adopting this approach is that Qatar became the first country in the world to have all its municipalities awarded the Healthy City title by the World Health Organization, supporting the health and wellbeing of the entire population.”

She stated,“The State of Qatar is committed to enhancing international cooperation and providing health support to middle and low-income countries, with one of the significant initiatives in this regard being the directives of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to cover the treatment of 1500 Palestinians from Gaza in selected hospitals, as part of the state's efforts to alleviate the suffering of our Palestinian brothers amidst the Israeli aggression they are facing.”

The Ministry of Public Health launched several vital initiatives to support the right to health. Notably, the issuance of the Patient Rights and Responsibilities Charter was published in eight languages so it can be easily understood by all residents.

On World Health Day, WHO clarified that the right to health cannot be exercised unless health services are available, accessible, acceptable, of good quality, and affordable.

The WHO has confirmed that over half of the world's population lacks complete access to essential healthcare services, with more than two billion people facing financial hardship in accessing primary healthcare. Further emphasizing that“the choice of this year's World Health Day theme 'My Health, My Right' is to advocate for every person's right, anywhere, to access health services, education, and information, as well as safe drinking water, clean air, good nutrition, adequate housing, decent work, and suitable environmental conditions, and freedom from discrimination.”