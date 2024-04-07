UN Human Rights Council passes resolution holding Israel accountable for Gaza Strip actions

(MENAFN) On Friday, the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council passed a resolution calling for Israel to be held accountable for potential war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the Gaza Strip. Additionally, the resolution called on all countries to halt the supply of weapons to Israel.



Of the 47 member nations in the UN Human Rights Council, 28 voted in favor of the resolution, while 13 abstained, and 6 opposed it. Notably, China supported the resolution, while the United States and Germany were among the countries that opposed it.



The new ruling emphasized "the need to ensure accountability for all violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law in order to end impunity".



It further voiced "grave concern at reports of serious human rights violations and grave breaches of international humanitarian law, including of possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Occupied Palestinian Territory".



In addition to calling for accountability for potential war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip, the resolution also urges states to halt the sale, transfer, and diversion of arms, munitions, and other military equipment to Israel.



Friday's proposal, presented by Pakistan on behalf of all Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states except Albania, included calls for "an immediate ceasefire" and "for immediate emergency humanitarian access and assistance."



Ibrahim Khraishi, the Palestinian Ambassador to the UN in Geneva, welcomed the vote but expressed disappointment at the lack of support from certain Western countries.

