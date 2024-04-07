Shooting in US state of Florida leaves 2 dead, 7 injured

(MENAFN) Two individuals were tragically killed, and seven others sustained injuries following a shooting incident in suburban Miami, Florida, as reported by local law enforcement authorities.



The altercation occurred among patrons at a bar within CityPlace Doral, a recreational complex in Miami, during the early hours of the morning. Gunfire erupted during the altercation involving a security guard, police officers, and an armed assailant.



Regrettably, both the gunman and the security guard lost their lives during the exchange of gunfire. Additionally, a police officer from the Doral City Police Department and six bystanders were wounded in the incident.



While the injured police officer has been discharged from the hospital, two of the bystanders remain in critical condition.



Authorities, including the City of Doral Police Department, the Miami Dade Police Department, and the Federal Department of Law Enforcement, are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.



The United States continues to grapple with a concerning trend of gun-related violence, consistently reporting the highest rate of such incidents among affluent nations. According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, over 4,200 individuals have lost their lives, with more than 7,500 others sustaining injuries from gun violence in the country thus far in 2024.

