QSE index jumps 1.28 percent in Thursday’s session end

(MENAFN) In yesterday's trading session, the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) experienced notable gains, with the QSE index surging by 124.37 points or 1.28 percent to reach a closing value of 9,816.30 points. This marked a significant increase from the previous day's closing value of 9,691.93 points.



Trading activity also saw an uptick, with the volume of shares traded reaching 191,867 million, compared to 145,060 million on the preceding Wednesday. Similarly, the value of shares traded rose to QR549.170 million from QR493.269 million on April 3. A total of 19,238 deals were executed across all sectors during the session.



During yesterday's trading, the stocks of 38 companies witnessed price increases, while the prices of 9 companies declined, and one company maintained its previous closing price. As a result, the market capitalization at the end of the session reached QR569.637 billion, compared to QR563.261 billion during the previous trading session.



Several key indices also showed positive movements, with the QSE Total Return Index gaining 1.28 percent to reach 22,078.84 points. The QSE Al Rayan Islamic index added 1.34 percent to reach 2,219.18 points, while the QSE All Share Index rose by 1.17 percent to 3,430.72 points.



Among the sectors, the indices of banks and financial services, industrials, real estate, insurance, and telecoms recorded gains of 1.38 percent, 1.65 percent, 1.64 percent, 0.34 percent, and 0.46 percent, respectively. However, the transportation index witnessed a slight decrease of 0.07 percent.

