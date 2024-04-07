Qatar's hospitality sector thrives with strong hotel, apartment occupancy rates

(MENAFN) The hospitality sector in Qatar continues to demonstrate robust performance, boasting a total of 39,371 keys available, translating into 939,988 room nights and maintaining an impressive occupancy rate of 85 percent. This diverse range of accommodations spans from 1 to 5-star hotels, deluxe apartments, to standard apartments, offering options catering to various preferences and budgets.



Recent data from Qatar Tourism indicates a slight decrease in room nights from January to February, declining from 1,022,471 to 939,988. However, this was accompanied by a notable 1 percent increase in the occupancy rate, rising from January's 84 percent to February's 85 percent. Moreover, there was an encouraging uptick in the average daily rate, climbing from QR498 in January to QR531 in February. Additionally, the revenue per available room experienced a positive increase, ascending from QR418 in January to QR453 in February, reflecting the sector's resilience and adaptability.



Analyzing the top 10 source markets by arrivals, Saudi Arabia leads with 397,000 arrivals, comprising 31 percent of the total, followed by India, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, the USA, and Italy, each contributing significantly to Qatar's tourism landscape.



February witnessed a remarkable surge of 53 percent in international visitors compared to the same period last year, reaffirming Qatar's stature as a burgeoning global tourism destination. With 596,000 international visitors recorded in February, marking a substantial increase from the 389,000 arrivals in February 2023, Qatar continues to attract visitors with its diverse offerings and hospitality.



Anthony Fernando, Director of Valuations at ValuStrat Qatar, expressed optimism about Doha's hospitality sector, citing the attraction of around four million international tourists drawn to cultural festivals, sporting events, and business conferences. Fernando anticipates sustained growth in occupancy rates, with hotels currently averaging around 58 percent, underscoring the sector's potential for further expansion and development.

