Over $172 Million In Funding Raised By 30 Indian Startups Last Week

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) The Indian startups continued to raise funds at a normal pace, and last week, as many as 30 startups secured over $172.71 million in the country.
This included eight growth-stage deals and 16 early-stage deals, reports Entrackr.
"As many as six early-stage startups did not disclose the amount raised," the report mentioned.
About 17 early and growth-stage startups collectively raised around $125.73 million in the week of March 25-30.
Among the growth-stage deals, eight startups raised $130.1 million in funding last week.
Ola Electric, led by Bhavish Agarwal, secured the highest amount of debt funding of $50 million.
Hyperlocal marketing-to-commerce software platform SingleInterface, NBFC Infinity Fincorp, housing finance company Nivara Home Finance, payment gateway and point of sales provider Innoviti, and digital banking infrastructure firm M2P Fintech secured $30 million, $26 million, $10 million, $4.8 million, and $4.2 million in funding, respectively.
Moreover, 16 early-stage startups collectively secured $42.61 million in funding.
D2C health and wellness brand Traya topped the list followed by full-stack retailer of used two-wheelers BeepKart, AI platform SiftHub, deep-tech startup Planys, and full-stack metal supply-chain platform Metalbook.
City-wise, Bengaluru-based startups led with 11 funding deals followed by Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, and Hyderabad.
