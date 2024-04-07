Johnson & Johnson invests USD13B in heart care with Shockwave medical acquisition

(MENAFN) Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has announced a substantial investment in heart care through a sizable acquisition deal worth approximately USD13 billion for Shockwave Medical, a company specializing in innovative technology designed to address arterial blockages.



Under the terms of the deal disclosed on Friday, J&J will pay USD335 in cash for each share of Shockwave, with the total deal value inclusive of cash acquired. Notably, this agreement has already received approval from the boards of directors of both companies.



Established in 2009, Shockwave Medical is renowned for its intravascular lithotripsy technology, which employs sonic pressure waves to fracture calcium deposits in arteries, thereby restoring blood flow. This technology, akin to the approach used for breaking up kidney stones, involves deploying soundwave emitters within angioplasty catheters to target calcified areas within the artery.



Primarily utilized in treating coronary artery and peripheral artery disease, Shockwave's technology has experienced remarkable growth, with the company's revenue surging by 49 percent last year to reach USD730 million.



J&J's Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Wolk, emphasized to analysts on Friday that the market for this innovative technology is still in its nascent stages of expansion. He highlighted the considerable potential for growth, both domestically and internationally, expressing confidence that annual sales could surpass the USD1 billion mark.



To fund the acquisition, J&J intends to utilize cash reserves and debt financing. Wolk cautioned that financing costs associated with the deal would result in a modest dilution of the company's adjusted earnings, projecting an impact of 10 cents per share in the current year and 17 cents in 2025. Nonetheless, the strategic investment underscores J&J's commitment to advancing cardiovascular care and leveraging innovative solutions to address critical medical needs.



