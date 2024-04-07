Turkey postpones main European weapons control agreement

(MENAFN) Turkey has announced the suspension of its participation in a crucial European arms control pact aimed at preventing conflicts following the end of the Cold War. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a decree, published on Friday, declaring that Turkey will cease implementation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) effective April 8.



The decision to suspend the treaty comes in response to Russia's withdrawal from the accord in November, rendering meaningful implementation untenable, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli. The original CFE, signed in 1990 by NATO and the Soviet Union, aimed to limit the deployment of tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery, and aircraft between the Atlantic coast and the Ural Mountains. However, the agreement was later amended to account for the dissolution of the Soviet bloc and NATO's eastward expansion during the late 1990s.



NATO members' refusal to ratify the adapted version of the CFE, coupled with Russia's suspension of the pact in 2007, further exacerbated tensions. Moscow cited concerns over NATO's plans to deploy anti-air missiles in Europe as one of the contributing factors to the treaty's demise. Russia's formal withdrawal from the CFE in November 2023, citing Western military support for Ukraine and hostile policies, marked a significant escalation in geopolitical tensions.



Following Russia's withdrawal, the United States also suspended its participation in the CFE, further complicating efforts to salvage the agreement. The suspension of Turkey's involvement underscores the broader deterioration of arms control efforts and the escalating tensions between Russia and Western nations.



The decision by Turkey to suspend its participation in the CFE highlights the increasing challenges facing international efforts to maintain peace and stability in Europe. With the collapse of key arms control agreements and escalating military tensions, the prospects for resolving conflicts and preventing further escalation remain uncertain. As geopolitical rivalries intensify, the need for diplomatic engagement and dialogue becomes more pressing to address the root causes of discord and promote mutual trust and cooperation among nations.

