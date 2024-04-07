(MENAFN) Edward Luttwak, a former adviser to the United States military, has issued a stark warning, asserting that NATO nations are on the brink of facing a "catastrophic defeat" against Russian forces in Ukraine unless they deploy troops to the region. In an op-ed published by the British online media outlet UnHerd, Luttwak emphasized the urgent need for NATO countries to take decisive action by sending soldiers to Ukraine to forestall an inevitable loss.



According to Luttwak, the current military dynamics in Ukraine make it clear that NATO's support through weapon supplies alone cannot secure victory for Ukrainian forces against the overwhelming numerical superiority of Russian troops. He argued that without direct troop deployments, Ukrainian forces will continue to face significant losses and risk being pushed back by Russian advances, ultimately leading to defeat.



Highlighting the ongoing battlefield advances by Russian forces in the Donbass region, Luttwak's assessment underscores the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for NATO intervention. While Western leaders have expressed confidence in providing aid to Kiev, Luttwak emphasized that such assistance alone is insufficient to ensure Ukraine's success in the conflict.



Luttwak's remarks come amid mounting concerns over the escalating conflict in Ukraine and the potential implications for regional stability and international security. The prospect of direct troop deployments by NATO members has been a subject of debate, with French President Emmanuel Macron suggesting in February that such a scenario cannot be ruled out.



As tensions continue to escalate and the humanitarian crisis worsens in Ukraine, Luttwak's

warning serves as a sobering reminder of the critical juncture facing NATO and the imperative for decisive action to avert a catastrophic outcome. The fate of Ukraine hangs in the balance, and the international community must act swiftly and decisively to address the escalating crisis and prevent further escalation of hostilities.

