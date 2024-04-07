World Bank says Iran achieves 48 percent reduction in food inflation

(MENAFN) According to a new report on food security by the World Bank (WB), Iran has made significant strides in reducing food inflation, with a remarkable 48 percent decrease observed over the course of one year, as reported by an Iranian news agency. The report indicates that Iran's food inflation rate stood at approximately 79.5 percent in March 2023, but it has since dropped by 48 percentage points to 31.2 percent in February 2024. This achievement positions Iran among the successful nations in curbing food inflation, showcasing the effectiveness of its economic policies and strategies.



Conversely, Argentina emerged with the highest food inflation rate globally, recording a staggering 303 percent in February 2024, surpassing all other nations. Notably, several West Asian and North African countries, including Lebanon, Turkey, Egypt, and Palestine, feature among the top 10 countries with the highest food inflation rates.



Lebanon secured the second position with a food inflation rate of 103 percent, followed by Zimbabwe in third place with 84 percent inflation. Turkey and Venezuela claimed the fourth and fifth spots, with inflation rates of 71 percent and 61 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, Egypt, Sierra Leone, Myanmar, Palestine, and Nigeria rounded out the top 10, with inflation rates ranging from 38 percent to 51 percent.



Iran's substantial reduction in food inflation underscores its commitment to enhancing food security and stabilizing prices, reflecting positive economic developments within the country. This achievement not only contributes to improving living standards for Iranian citizens but also underscores Iran's resilience and effectiveness in managing economic challenges.



“According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), there is an urgent need for foreign food aid in 45 countries around the world: 33 countries in Africa, nine countries in Asia, two countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, and one country in Europe,” the report noted.

