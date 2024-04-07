(MENAFN) The Kremlin has refuted claims made by French President Emmanuel Macron suggesting that Moscow could be attempting to undermine the Paris Olympics, labeling the accusations as entirely unfounded. Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for Russian President Vladimir Putin, denounced Macron's assertions, emphasizing the absence of credible evidence to support such allegations.



Responding to inquiries regarding Macron's remarks and recent allegations by the Czech transportation minister accusing Russia of attempting to hack into European Union railway networks, Peskov reiterated the Kremlin's dismissal of these accusations. He asserted that such claims lack substantiation and are frequently made without adequate evidence or justification.



Peskov condemned the pattern of baseless accusations directed at Moscow by Western leaders, labeling it as "indecent behavior." He emphasized Russia's categorical rejection of these unfounded allegations and reiterated the importance of evidence-based discourse in diplomatic exchanges.



Macron's comments, made during a ceremony for the opening of a new aquatics center, raised concerns about Russia's alleged attempts to target the Olympics, particularly in the information domain. The French president expressed his conviction that Russia was spreading narratives questioning France's ability to host the Games, thereby posing a potential risk to the event's security and integrity.



As preparations for the Olympics progress, concerns have emerged regarding the event's vulnerability to terrorist attacks. With the opening ceremony scheduled for July 26 and expectations of over 300,000 attendees along the River Seine, France has undertaken extensive security measures. These efforts include requesting assistance from 46 countries for over 2,000 additional police specialists, in addition to deploying tens of thousands of gendarmes, troops, and private security guards to safeguard the Games.



The Kremlin's dismissal of Macron's accusations underscores the complexities of international relations and the challenges of navigating diplomatic tensions amid heightened security concerns surrounding major global events. As discussions continue regarding the security arrangements for the Paris Olympics, the need for evidence-based dialogue and collaboration among nations remains paramount in ensuring the safety and success of the Games.

