News agency reports great US bridges vulnerable to ship crash

(MENAFN) In the wake of a tragic incident where a large section of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed following a collision with a ship, CNN has revealed that several major American bridges are susceptible to similar disasters if struck by a large enough vessel. The outlet, citing a group of structural engineers, conducted an examination of "more than a dozen" key bridges across the country, raising concerns about their structural integrity.



According to CNN's report, while most of the bridges appeared to have some level of protection in place, such as dolphins, fenders, or artificial barrier islands designed to mitigate the impact of vessel collisions, many still possess "fracture critical members." This means that if one crucial element is compromised, the entire bridge structure could potentially collapse.



The analysis identified at least three bridges lacking adequate protection measures, including the Chesapeake Bay Bridge near Annapolis. Constructed in 1952 with an additional span added in 1973, the four-mile-long structure is a vital part of the cross-country United States Route 50.



Concerns have been raised regarding the bridge's concrete piers near the main shipping channel, which experts warn may not withstand the impact of a vessel collision.



Adel ElSafty, an engineering professor at the University of North Florida, highlighted deficiencies in safety measures on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, suggesting that it could be vulnerable to a ship impact. Hussam Mahmoud, a professor of engineering at Colorado State University, echoed these concerns, emphasizing the potential catastrophic consequences of a collision similar to the one that caused the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.



CNN's investigation sheds light on the pressing need for enhanced safety measures and structural reinforcements to protect critical infrastructure against the risk of vessel collisions. As authorities grapple with ensuring the safety and resilience of major bridges across the United States, the findings underscore the importance of proactive measures to prevent potential disasters and safeguard public infrastructure.

