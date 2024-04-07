Meta intends on flagging AI-generated material

(MENAFN) Meta, the parent company of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, has unveiled its intention to introduce labeling for AI-generated content starting from May. Previously, the tech giant's policy involved deleting computer-generated content, but it has now shifted to implementing "Made with AI" labels on photos, audio, or video content created using artificial intelligence.



According to a blog post released by Meta on Friday, these labels will be applied either automatically when the platform detects signals indicating AI content or when users voluntarily disclose the use of AI in their posts. Moreover, if the content poses a significant risk of misleading the public, Meta may apply a more prominent label to ensure transparency.



Previously, Meta's policy on 'manipulated media' primarily focused on videos altered by AI to make individuals appear to say something they did not. However, the updated policy expands its scope to include videos depicting actions individuals did not perform, as well as AI-generated photos and audio. Unlike the previous approach of deleting such content, Meta's new policy allows it to remain online, albeit with labeling.



Meta explained that its manipulated media policy was established in 2020 when AI-generated content was relatively uncommon, and concerns primarily revolved around videos. However, with advancements in AI technology, particularly in the past year, the prevalence of realistic AI-generated content has increased across various media formats, necessitating an updated approach to content moderation.



The announcement reflects Meta's recognition of the evolving landscape of digital content creation and the need to adapt policies accordingly to maintain trust and transparency among users. As AI technology continues to advance, platforms like Facebook and Instagram must stay vigilant in addressing the potential impact of AI-generated content on the dissemination of misinformation and the integrity of their platforms.

MENAFN07042024000045015687ID1108067350