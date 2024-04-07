Earthquake hits NYC

(MENAFN) New York City experienced an unusual disruption on Friday as the United Nations Security Council session was momentarily halted due to tremors felt across the area. The seismic activity, originating from an earthquake beneath neighboring New Jersey, sent shockwaves through New York City and its surrounding regions, prompting residents to express alarm on social media platforms.



Initial reports indicated a 5.5-magnitude earthquake near North Plainfield, New Jersey, with its effects reaching as far as Pennsylvania. However, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) later revised the magnitude to 4.8 and identified the epicenter as beneath Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, situated approximately 30 kilometers further west.



Despite the magnitude downgrade, the earthquake's impact was still significant, prompting concerns among residents and officials alike. Fortunately, no injuries or property damage have been reported thus far, alleviating initial fears of widespread devastation.



The occurrence of an earthquake in the northeastern United States is relatively rare, as the region is situated far from documented fault lines. Historically, seismic activity in the New York City area has been minimal, with the largest recorded earthquake measuring approximately 5.2 in magnitude back in 1884.



As the region grapples with the aftermath of this unexpected event, attention turns to assessing any potential structural vulnerabilities and ensuring preparedness for future seismic activity. The incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of natural phenomena and underscores the importance of readiness and response measures in safeguarding communities against unforeseen disasters.

