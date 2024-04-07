A Cruise Exchange Program In India

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 7 (IANSlife) Resort Condominium International (RCI), on its 50th anniversary announced the launch of its first-ever Cruise Exchange Program in India. This, RCI Cruise Exchange now enables members to leverage their timeshare ownership to access discounted rates on cruise bookings worldwide, further expanding their travel options and rewards.

As it celebrates its 50th anniversary, the company continues to expand its range of holiday booking experiences for its members. In addition to flight bookings, property accommodations, and other travel arrangements, it will now offer a new vacation exchange service for its members.

The RCI Cruise Exchange program typically offers flexibility in terms of cruise options, allowing members to choose from a range of sailings, including different destinations, cruise lengths, and cabin categories. Members can access special discounts on cabin bookings, with a maximum of 8 cabins for standard members and unlimited cabins for RCI Plus members. To be eligible for the program, members need to have an active membership status and at least one week deposited in their account with seven Trading Power points.

Discounts vary for each cruise liner and depend on the season of sailing. William Hall, Vice-President of Marketing & Digital for RCI EMEA, APAC & India, commented, "We are excited to launch the cruise exchange program for our RCI family. We are confident that our members will be delighted to experience a memorable vacation which helps them explore multiple destinations while enjoying all the comforts and amenities of a floating resort., With this launch, RCI continues to demonstrate how it has evolved from a timeshare exchange company to a full travel membership platform that meets the evolving needs and preferences of contemporary travellers”.

This new program is a great opportunity for travellers who are looking for unique and affordable ways to explore the world through cruising. It's also a testament to the company's commitment to providing exceptional value and experiences to its members. By expanding its offerings to include cruises, it is making it easier for its members to plan and book their dream vacations all in one place.

