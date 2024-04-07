Inmed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Releases Favorable Results From INM-901 Preclinical AD Studies

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) , a leader in the manufacturing, development and commercialization of rare cannabinoids and proprietary cannabinoid analogs, is reporting additional preclinical data demonstrating the positive effects of its INM-901 for the potential treatment of Alzheimer's disease (“AD”). Highlights of the report note that INM-901 receptor binding studies indicate preferential signaling agonism for both cannabinoid 1 (“CB1”) and cannabinoid 2 (“CB2”) and impacts the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors (“PPAR”) signaling pathway while in vivo

studies demonstrate INM-901 reduces neuroinflammation and improves neuronal function. In addition, molecular analysis data explains previously reported observations in behavioral studies on locomotion, memory and cognition. According to the announcement, several preclinical studies were conducted in well-characterized AD models and the company plans to accelerate the development of its AD program.“The recent results demonstrating pharmacological effects in

in vivo

disease models continue to validate INM-901 as a potential treatment of AD,” said InMed senior vice president of preclinical research and development Dr. Eric Hsu in the press release.“We are particularly encouraged with indications that INM-901 has multiple potential mechanisms of action as a preferential signaling agonist for both cannabinoid 1 and cannabinoid 2 receptors, as well as impacting the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor signaling pathway. There continues to be a major unmet medical need for this multi-factorial disease and differentiated therapeutic mechanisms may play an important role. We believe the development of INM-901 may address several pathological factors including neuroinflammation, neuroprotection and neuritogenesis.”

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

Inc.

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the manufacturing, development and commercialization of rare cannabinoids and proprietary cannabinoid analogs. Together with its subsidiary, BayMedica, the company has unparalleled cannabinoid manufacturing capabilities to serve a spectrum of consumer markets, including pharmaceutical and health and wellness. InMed is a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of rare cannabinoid therapeutics with programs in Alzheimer's disease, age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma and epidermolysis bullosa. For more information, please visit .

