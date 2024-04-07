Prayer Leader Gunned Down In Wardak

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) MAIDAN SHAHR (Pajhwok): Unidentified gunmen have shot dead an imam (prayer leader) in central Maidan Wardak province, an official said on Sunday.

Police spokesman Mohammad Yousaf Israr told Pajhwok Afghan News unidentified attackers gunned dawn Abdul Wakil in Nirkh district on Saturday night.

He said the imam came under attack on his way home from the mosque.

He added no one had been arrested in connection with the murder, but investigations were underway.

