PBO chief: Iran becomes second-highest economic growth in 2023 globally

(MENAFN) The head of Iran's Plan and Budget Organization (PBO) highlighted that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reported a robust economic growth rate of 5.4 percent for Iran in 2023, marking the second-highest growth rate globally. This positive assessment by the IMF underscores Iran's resilience and economic performance despite challenges and external pressures.



Moreover, the IMF revised its projection for Iran's economic growth in 2024, citing a notable increase in the country's oil production as a key contributing factor. In its February 22 report, the IMF forecasted a 3.7 percent growth rate for Iran in 2024, up from its previous estimate of 2.5 percent in October.



The data from the IMF underscores the pivotal role of Iran's oil and gas industry in driving economic growth, particularly in light of past challenges. During the previous administration, the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and the subsequent reimposition of sanctions significantly impacted Iran's oil production and exports, resulting in negative gross domestic product (GDP) growth for several years.



However, since assuming office in August 2021, the 13th administration has prioritized increasing oil production and exports, aiming to mitigate the impact of sanctions and safeguard the livelihoods of the Iranian people. Despite escalating sanctions on Iran's oil industry, the country managed to achieve a remarkable 40 percent increase in oil exports by the end of the Iranian calendar year 1400, which concluded on March 20, 2022.



This resilience and proactive approach demonstrate Iran's commitment to economic stability and growth, leveraging its strategic resources to navigate through challenging geopolitical dynamics and advance its national interests.

