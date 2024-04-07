Relatively Hot Weather Expected Today

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6pm on Sunday will be relatively hot during daytime with scattered clouds to partly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will be partly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly southeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 kt, gusting to 24 kt at times.

Offshore, it will be southeasterly - northeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 kt, gusting to 20 kt at times.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 8 km. Offshore, it will be 4 - 8 km/ 3 km or less at times.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft. Offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft, rising to 6 ft at times.

The highest expected temperature in Doha is 33 degrees Celsius.



