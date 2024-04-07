Relatively Hot Weather Expected Today

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6pm on Sunday will be relatively hot during daytime with scattered clouds to partly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, the weather will be partly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain, the report added.
Wind inshore will be mainly southeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 kt, gusting to 24 kt at times.
Offshore, it will be southeasterly - northeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 kt, gusting to 20 kt at times.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 8 km. Offshore, it will be 4 - 8 km/ 3 km or less at times.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft. Offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft, rising to 6 ft at times.
The highest expected temperature in Doha is 33 degrees Celsius.
MENAFN07042024000067011011ID1108067277
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.