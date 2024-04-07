X Offers Grok Chatbot For Premium Subscribers

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The social media platform X has begun offering its AI chatbot, Grok, to subscribers of its paid "Premium" plan.

The platform had previously made the chatbot available since last year to subscribers of the "Premium Plus" plan, who pay higher subscriptions of $16 monthly or $168 annually.

Now, subscribers of the "Premium" plan, paying $8 monthly, can access the Grok chatbot on the X platform, according to information provided by the platform through its technical support pages. However, the chatbot is still unavailable to users with free accounts at the moment.

The Grok chatbot allows for generating code instructions, creative writing, answering various questions, and summarizing current news.

The platform owner, Elon Musk, aims to guide subscribers to rely on the Grok chatbot instead of other competing tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT or Google's Gemini. (QNA)

