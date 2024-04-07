Iran’s TEDPIX loses 20K points on Saturday’s session closing

(MENAFN) On the first day of the Iranian calendar week, the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's principal stock market, witnessed a significant decline as the TEDPIX, its main index, dropped by 20,000 points to reach 2,230,000. This downturn reflects a challenging start to the week for investors and market participants. The TSE stands as the primary hub for trading securities in Iran, serving as a vital platform for investment and capital allocation within the country's economy.



In addition to the Tehran Stock Exchange, Iran boasts three other key stock exchanges, each playing a distinct role in the nation's financial landscape. The Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) serves as a prominent venue for trading commodities, including agricultural, industrial, and petrochemical products. Meanwhile, the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX) focuses on facilitating transactions related to energy commodities, including oil, gas, and electricity. Additionally, Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), provides an alternative platform for trading securities and financial instruments outside the formal exchange environment.



Together, these four exchanges contribute to the vibrancy and diversity of Iran's financial markets, offering investors a range of opportunities to participate in various sectors of the economy. Despite the recent dip in the TSE's main index, the overall ecosystem of Iranian stock exchanges remains integral to the country's economic development and growth trajectory. Investors and market participants continue to navigate market fluctuations and explore avenues for investment amid dynamic market conditions.

