Capacity of Iran’s commercial maritime fleet jumps by 6K tons

(MENAFN) An official from Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) announced that the capacity of Iran's commercial maritime fleet has been augmented by 6,000 tons following the inclusion of a new cargo vessel into the Caspian Sea fleet. The addition of this vessel, equipped to transport over 6,000 tons of goods, marks a significant step in enhancing the quality and modernizing the maritime fleet in the Caspian Sea region.



Allah-Morad Afifi, the head of the PMO office of maritime affairs, emphasized the organization's commitment to realizing the development goals of the maritime sector and expanding Iran's maritime fleet in the Caspian Sea. He highlighted the efforts undertaken to increase the capacity of cargo transportation, noting that approximately 50 percent growth was achieved in the country's maritime fleet in the Caspian Sea during the previous year.



In June 2023, PMO Head Ali-Akbar Safaei had revealed that 15 ships were incorporated into Iran's trade maritime fleet in the Caspian Sea, reflecting the expanding trade relations with Russia and other northern countries. Safaei underscored the significance of expanding Iran's northern fleet of commercial vessels, indicating that it has become a priority for the Transport and Urban Development Ministry, of which the PMO is a subsidiary. These developments signify Iran's ongoing efforts to strengthen its maritime infrastructure and foster economic growth through enhanced maritime trade capabilities.

