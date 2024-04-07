Iran’s Isfahan province reports USD1.429B in exports YoY

(MENAFN) An official at the customs offices of Iran's Isfahan province disclosed that in the previous Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 19, 2024, a total of 2.268 million tons of goods, valued at USD1.429 billion, were exported from the customs offices of the province. Among the key exports were cast iron, steel and steel products, oil and petrochemicals, machine- and handwoven carpets, dairy products, and copper. These products were predominantly shipped overseas to five countries, namely Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which collectively received 82 percent of the exported goods.



Additionally, the director general of customs offices of Isfahan province, Kouhestani Pajouh, highlighted a notable increase in the volume and value of imports into the province compared to the previous year. Imports mainly consisted of equipment and machinery for production lines, as well as components and raw materials required by industrial and production units. These imports were sourced primarily from the United Arab Emirates, China, Turkey, Germany, and Italy.



Meanwhile, Mohammad Rezvanifar, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), reported that Iran's foreign trade, including oil and technical engineering services, reached a total value of USD153.17.8 billion in the last Iranian calendar year (1402), which concluded on March 19. He noted that this figure represented a 2.6 percent increase compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, reflecting the resilience and growth of Iran's trade activities despite challenges and economic sanctions.

