Turkey plays vital role in supplying agricultural products to Palestine amid instability in Red Sea

(MENAFN) According to a Palestinian official, Turkey plays a significant role in supplying specialized fertilizers and agricultural pesticides to Palestine, forming a crucial part of their imports.



Mohammed Abidin, a member of the Palestine Industrial Federation Board of Directors, highlighted that Turkey ranks third, following China and Israel, in terms of supplying products to Palestine.



Abidin emphasized that among the various products imported into Palestine via Israel, food and clothing are among the top items on the list.



"Due to the occupation and the lack of control by the Palestinian Authority over ports and airports, all goods imported to Palestine reach through Israeli ports,” he clarified.



“These ports levy a customs duty on goods imported on behalf of the Palestinian Authority," Abidin further mentioned.



Since the onset of the attacks by Israel on Gaza starting from October 7th, there has been an approximate 15 percent increase in the import of products from Turkey to Palestine.



According to Abidin, this surge can be attributed, in part, to the attacks and violations by the Houthi group, which have targeted cargo ships traversing the Red Sea.



"Amid the instability in the Red Sea, Türkiye has become a quick solution for Palestine as well as a significant alternative for many materials and products imported from China," he further noted.

