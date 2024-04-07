OTT Releases This Week: Anthracite, Jail Experiment, Baby Reindeer, Fallout And More Movies, Web Series To Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "OTT releases this week: OTT platforms are known to continuously evolve and deliver fresh content while catering to a wide range of audiences. Know this week's line-up of new releases that cater to various tastes on popular OTTs including various genres- action, drama, romance, mystery and more platforms like ZEE5, Jio Cinema, Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime, DUST and more, promise a little something for everyone. Here are some of the most promising releases this week to have an eye for, which range from documentaries, and thrillers to heist comedies such as Anthracite, Jail Experiment, Baby Reindeer, Fallout and more are the OTT releases scheduled for the upcoming week:Also read: OTT releases this week: Farrey, Patna Shukla to Great Indian Kapil Show; movies, web series to watch over the weekendSpirit Rangers S3OTT Platform: NetflixRelease date: April 8The plot revolves around the native American sibling trio namely Kodiak, Summer and Eddy Skycedar. These siblings transform into Spirit Rangers to protect the Xus National Park. The show also explores themes of friendship, nature and native American culture read: OTT releases this week: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Farrey, and more; web series and movies to watch this weekendAnthraciteOTT Platform: NetflixRelease date: April 10Language: FrenchThis French mystery thriller features Noémie Schmidt and Clément Hatik in the lead roles. The story of this web series revolves around the horror and mystery connected with ritual cults and brutal murders read: Short-term subscriptions find draw in India's cluttered OTT market

The Hijacking of Flight 601OTT Platform: NetflixRelease date: April 10Language: SpanishThe plot of this thriller revolves around two armed revolutionaries who force the Colombian government to conceded to their requests after hijacking and threatening to blow up the flight read: OTT platforms wary of locking big-budget Hindi, Telugu film deals

Unlocked - A Jail ExperimentOTT Platform: NetflixRelease date: April 10In the documentary, a sheriff named Eric Higgins believes in providing the prison inmates more freedom, without locks and jailers, at an Arkansas detention facility. He thus implements a radical social experiment to grant prisoners more agency .

As The Crow Flies S2OTT Platform: NetflixRelease date: April 11Language: TurkishThe plot revolves around a young fan who manoeuvres her way into a seasoned anchor's newsroom. In some time, she happens to confronts the dark side of ambition, envy and the desire to be seen.

Baby ReindeerOTT Platform: NetflixRelease date: April 11Baby Reindeer is a comedy series adapted from Richard Gadd award-winning play that portays a blend of dark humor and melodrama. It is a true story that follows the tale of a struggling comedian dealing with dangerous stalking Platform: Amazon PrimeRelease date: April 12Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots and is based on one of the greatest video games of all time. The story shows how denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the universe, 200 years later after the apocalypse FreeOTT Platform: Disney+ HotstarRelease date: April 10Language: KoreanThe new sci-fi mystery thriller is directed by Park Chul-hwan and written by Lee Soo-yeon. The story of this Korean Television series delves into the dangers associated with developments and scientific experimentation are some other OTT releases this week to watch out for:The Greatest HitsOTT Platform: Disney+ HotstarRelease date: April 12Neal Brennan - Crazy GoodOTT Platform: NetflixRelease date: April 9What Jennifer DidOTT Platform: NetflixRelease date: April 10Amar Singh ChamkilaOTT Platform: NetflixRelease date: April 12Love, DividedOTT Platform: NetflixRelease date: April 12Language: SpanishStolenOTT Platform: NetflixRelease date: April 12Language: SwedishWoody Woodpecker Goes to CampOTT Platform: NetflixRelease date: April 12Heartbreak High S2OTT Platform: NetflixRelease date: April 11Good TimesOTT Platform: NetflixRelease date: April 12

MENAFN07042024007365015876ID1108067259