Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Mohanlal To Welcome 6 New Wild Card Entries Today; Know Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6 continues to captivate fans with unexpected twists and turns. One of the most eagerly awaited moments was the entry of wild card entries into the house. Meanwhile, the host Mohanlal has officially announced the entry of 6 wild card entries today.

The viewers have been anticipating the arrival of wild card contestants, especially after the eviction of many house members. The discussions have also risen on the possibility of new entrants in the house.



The official details of the contestants are not disclosed yet. Mohanlal will welcome the six new contestants today.



Meanwhile, Yamuna was evicted from the show on Saturday( April 6). Around 8 contestants were nominated for the eviction process this week. Ansiba, Rishi, Nora, Sreethu, Yamuna, Gabri, Jasmin, and Apsara were nominated. Apsara was nominated through the direct vote of the Power Team.

The last week's eviction was canceled due to the eviction of Rocky and Sijo. However, Sijo will rejoin the Bigg Boss house after completing the treatment. As of now, five contestants have been eliminated from Bigg Boss Season 6, including Yamuna, Suresh, Ratheesh, Rocky, and Nishana.