Kerala Trio's Deaths In Arunachal Pradesh: More Evidence Linked To Black Magic Found

Thiruvananthapuram: The investigation into the deaths of three Keralites in Arunachal Pradesh has taken a new turn with the discovery of evidence suggesting a possible connection to superstition or black magic. The police have recovered various stones and pictures from the car belonging to the deceased.

On April 2, Kottayam native Naveen Thomas (39), his wife Devi (39), and their friend Arya (29) were discovered deceased in a hotel room in Itanagar under mysterious circumstances. Police reported finding self-inflicted injuries with blades on their bodies. It is speculated that they took their own lives while allegedly engaged in a black magic ritual.



According to the police, an e-mail received by Arya was shared with her friends three years ago. After hearing the news of her death, the friends who received this e-mail handed over the message to the police. The police are now trying to trace the source with the help of e-mail.



The trio reportedly used to spend time on the internet researching topics like the afterlife, extraterrestrial life and the existence of aliens, among others.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of six members led by the Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment Superintendent of Police will investigate the case. Police said that mobile phones and laptops confiscated from the hotel room of the deceased individual will undergo a thorough examination.