Andhra Pradesh: Father Booked For Allegedly Killing 18-Month-Old Baby Over Dark Complexion

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Vijayawada: The Karempudi police have filed a case against a man, accused of poisoning his 18-month-old daughter to death allegedly due to her dark complexion. The accused identified as Mahesh, a native of Petasannegandla village reportedly fed poisoned prasadam to his daughter Akshaya. He later told his wife, Shravani that the baby died after developing seizures.

Shravani, hailing from Bommarajupalle village, had been married to Mahesh for three years and the couple had a baby girl. The police stated that Shravani had complained about enduring torture from her husband and in-laws for giving birth to a baby with a dark complexion.

Shravani found the baby unconscious and with a bleeding nose on March 31. The baby was shifted to Karempudi government hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Mahesh told Shravani to fabricate the cause of death for their relatives.

The body of the baby was buried without an investigation. However, Shravani's mother was found suspicious and sought intervention from the local panchayat. Subsequently, Shravani disclosed the details of the abuse to relatives and complained to the local police.

Shravani also disclosed that Mahesh had previously attempted to kill the child by throwing her against the wall and even tried to drown her in a tub of water.