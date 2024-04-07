Nicaragua cuts diplomatic ties with Ecuador following invading Mexican embassy

(MENAFN) Nicaragua announced on Saturday the severance of "all diplomatic relations" with Ecuador following a contentious incident where police forcefully entered the Mexican Embassy in Quito and detained former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who had sought political asylum there.



"In the face of the unusual and reprehensible action ... our forceful, emphatic and irrevocable rejection, which we convert into our Sovereign Decision to break all diplomatic relations with the Ecuadorian government," the Nicaraguan government of Leader Daniel Ortega stated in a declaration one day following the invasion.



The operation in Quito prompted Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to swiftly terminate diplomatic relations with Ecuador. He characterized the incident as a "flagrant violation of international law and the sovereignty of Mexico," underscoring the gravity of the situation and Mexico's firm stance against such actions.



The statement highlighted Nicaragua's prior withdrawal of its ambassador from Quito in 2020, citing the Ecuadorian government's decision to revoke its support for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who had sought refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for seven years.



"Our solidarity and support, in any legal action that may arise from this, to the President and Government of Mexico," the statement further mentioned.



Leaders from across Latin America have collectively condemned the raid carried out by Ecuadorian police on the Mexican Embassy on Friday night.

