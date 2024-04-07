US economy adds 303K jobs in March, exceeding expectations

(MENAFN) The latest report from the Labor Department revealed a robust increase in job creation for the US economy in March, surpassing market expectations. A total of 303,000 jobs were added during the month, significantly higher than the anticipated gain of 212,000 in nonfarm payrolls.



However, it's worth noting that the job additions for February were revised slightly downward, from an initially reported 275,000 to 270,000.



The unemployment rate also exhibited a positive trend, declining to 3.8 percent in March from 3.9 percent in February, contrary to market estimates, which anticipated the rate to remain steady at 3.9 percent.



"Both the labor force participation rate, at 62.7 percent, and the employment-population ratio, at 60.3 percent, were little changed in March," the Labor Department stated in a declaration.



Overall, these figures indicate a robust labor market performance, reflecting ongoing resilience and momentum in the US economy. The stronger-than-expected job growth and the decrease in the unemployment rate suggest continued strength in the labor market, which is a key driver of economic growth and consumer confidence.

MENAFN07042024000045015839ID1108067238