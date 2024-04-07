International food rates rise by 1.1 percent in March, ending 7-month decline

(MENAFN) In March, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported a notable increase in its food price index, marking a rise of 1.3 points or 1.1 percent, reaching 118.3 points compared to February. This uptick is significant as it breaks a seven-month trend of decline. The rise in food prices was primarily driven by increases in vegetable oils, dairy products, and meat, as highlighted in the FAO's press release issued on Friday.



Despite this monthly increase, the food price index still recorded an annual decline of 9.9 points or 7.7 percent in March compared to the same month in the previous year. This divergence indicates a fluctuating trajectory in food prices over the past year, with a recent upward movement following a more extended period of decline.



Specifically, the cereal price index experienced a decline of 2.6 percent to 110.8 points from February, representing a significant 20 percent decrease compared to March 2023. Conversely, the index for vegetable oils surged by 8 percent to 130.6 points in March compared to the previous month, continuing its upward trend.



Furthermore, the dairy price index continued its sixth consecutive monthly increase, rising by 2.9 percent to 124.2 points in March compared to February. Similarly, the meat price index registered a 1.7 percent increase to 113 points, marking its second consecutive monthly rise.



However, the sugar price index bucked the trend, experiencing a decline of 5.4 percent to 133.1 points from February to March. Nevertheless, it still saw a notable increase of 4.8 percent compared to March 2023.

