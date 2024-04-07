Global air traffic experiences 21.5 percent increase on yearly basis in February

(MENAFN) In February, global air traffic experienced a significant surge, increasing by 21.5 percent at an annualized pace, as reported by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). This growth was accompanied by a rise in total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers, which saw an 18.7 percent year-on-year increase. The load factor for February reached 80.6 percent, marking a 1.9 percentage point rise compared to the same month in 2023. Moreover, total air traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers, also witnessed a substantial hike of 18.7 percent from the previous year.



Notably, international traffic demonstrated robust growth, soaring by 26.3 percent year-on-year in February, with all regions experiencing double-digit gains. Meanwhile, domestic air travel surged by 15 percent annually during the same period, buoyed by strong demand in China, particularly benefiting from unrestricted Lunar New Year travel.



Willie Walsh, the director general of IATA, expressed optimism about the industry's outlook for 2024, attributing it to airlines' accelerated investments in decarbonization and the resilience of passenger demand despite geopolitical and economic uncertainties.



However, it's worth noting that February 2024 was a leap year, featuring an extra day compared to February 2023. The IATA emphasized that this additional day slightly exaggerated the growth in both demand and capacity, contributing positively to the reported figures. Nonetheless, the overall trends suggest a promising trajectory for the aviation industry, with efforts towards sustainability and evolving consumer preferences driving its momentum.

