Oil rates surge to highest levels in 5 months over escalating geopolitical tensions

(MENAFN) Oil rates have surged to their highest levels since October 2023, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions that are raising concerns about potential disruptions to global supply. The international benchmark Brent crude traded at USD90.83 per barrel at 10:57 PM local time (0757 GMT), marking a 0.20 percent increase from the previous session's closing price of USD90.65 per barrel. Similarly, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at USD86.58 per barrel at the same time, indicating a marginal 0.01 percent decline from its previous session's closing price of USD86.59 per barrel.



The ongoing attacks in the Red Sea, a critical maritime route for oil and fuel shipments, are exerting considerable influence on oil prices. The region's strategic significance underscores the potential impact of any disruptions to its operations. Notably, recent events have heightened concerns as the Houthis, in a gesture of solidarity with Gaza, which has been under Israeli attack since October 7 of the previous year, have begun targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea with connections to Israel. These actions have intensified apprehensions regarding disruptions to the global supply chain, thereby contributing to the upward pressure on oil prices.



In response to these developments, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Thursday that it had intercepted and destroyed an anti-ship missile launched by Yemen's Houthi group in the Red Sea. This intervention underscores the growing tensions in the region and highlights the potential for further escalations that could impact oil markets and broader geopolitical dynamics. As such, market participants are closely monitoring the situation for any signs of further destabilization and its potential implications for oil supply and prices.

